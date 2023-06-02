Henderson Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:HDVTY) Raises Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Henderson Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:HDVTY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0052 per share on Thursday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This is a boost from Henderson Investment’s previous dividend of $0.005171.

OTCMKTS:HDVTY opened at $0.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.17. Henderson Investment has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $1.03.

Henderson Investment Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in department store operations and management. The company was founded by Shau Kee Lee on September 12, 1972 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

