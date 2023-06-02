Henderson Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:HDVTY) Raises Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Henderson Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:HDVTY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0052 per share on Thursday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This is a boost from Henderson Investment’s previous dividend of $0.005171.
Henderson Investment Price Performance
OTCMKTS:HDVTY opened at $0.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.17. Henderson Investment has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $1.03.
Henderson Investment Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Henderson Investment (HDVTY)
- Twilio Up As Activist Investor Spurs Change, Cathie Wood Invests
- Symbotic AI Robots Disrupt Warehouse Industry, Stock Price Soars
- Opera Stock: The Fast-Rising Star of AI-Driven Web Experiences
- Chewy.com Gets A Mouthful Of Profits: Shares Surge, More To Come
- Nordstrom’s Earnings Beat, A Rally In The Making
Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.