Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.13

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 5300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Hemostemix Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.17. The stock has a market cap of C$10.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.56.

Hemostemix Company Profile

Hemostemix Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions. The company develops cell therapy products from the patient's own blood, which is a non-invasive source of therapeutic cells. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia in Canada and the United States, as well as for the treatment of heart and peripheral arterial diseases.

