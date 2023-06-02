Head to Head Analysis: Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI) and BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI)

Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI – Get Rating) and BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.6% of BIO-key International shares are held by institutional investors. 35.0% of Infinite Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of BIO-key International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Infinite Group and BIO-key International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinite Group $7.00 million 0.10 -$3.56 million N/A N/A BIO-key International $7.02 million 0.94 -$10.23 million ($1.18) -0.66

Risk and Volatility

Infinite Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BIO-key International.

Infinite Group has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BIO-key International has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Infinite Group and BIO-key International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinite Group -51.37% N/A -172.56% BIO-key International -121.02% -65.29% -49.63%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Infinite Group and BIO-key International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infinite Group 0 0 0 0 N/A BIO-key International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

BIO-key International beats Infinite Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Infinite Group

Infinite Group, Inc. is a developer of cybersecurity software and a provider of cybersecurity related services and managed information security related services to commercial businesses and government organizations. Its services include Virtual CISO, Penetration Testing, Security Assessment, and Incident Response. The company was founded on October 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Pittsford, NY.

About BIO-key International

BIO-key International, Inc. engages in the provision of identity and access management (IAM) platform.The firm’s products include multi-factor authentication, self-service password reset, single sign-on, fingerprint scanners, and civil and large-scale identification.It offers its services to the education, financial, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail industries.The company was founded on January 7, 1993 and is headquartered in Wall, NJ.

