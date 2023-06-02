HCR Wealth Advisors Trims Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

HCR Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 7,357 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 54,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,762,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,280,000 after purchasing an additional 244,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,250,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE:ZTS traded up $3.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $169.93. 891,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,042,996. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.38 and a 200 day moving average of $163.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $187.82.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.14.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

Featured Stories

