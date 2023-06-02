HCR Wealth Advisors Sells 1,381 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

HCR Wealth Advisors cut its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,149 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.4% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $6,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.08.

In other Visa news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,038.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 174,277 shares of company stock worth $40,009,794 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $228.44. 2,104,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,158,519. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $228.53 and its 200 day moving average is $221.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $427.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

