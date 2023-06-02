HCR Wealth Advisors Lowers Stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

HCR Wealth Advisors cut its position in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,048 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RKT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Rocket Companies by 29.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,066 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Rocket Companies by 378.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,357,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,700 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Rocket Companies by 9,665.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,486,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,132 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $8,983,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Rocket Companies by 195.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,558,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,536 shares during the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RKT traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.28. 504,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,638,067. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.40. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.62 and a beta of 2.09. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 12.65.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Rocket Companies had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $480.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.67 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RKT shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Rocket Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.85.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

