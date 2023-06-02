Haverford Trust Co Sells 9,990 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Haverford Trust Co lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,642 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,990 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 306,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 66,565 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,206,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,435,000 after buying an additional 154,525 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in AT&T by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,204,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,179,000 after buying an additional 162,391 shares during the period. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its holdings in AT&T by 338.3% during the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 87,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 67,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its position in AT&T by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 41,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 6,252 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.89.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $14.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.78 and a 200 day moving average of $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.39.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.40%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

