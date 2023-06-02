Haverford Trust Co Sells 374 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Haverford Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GBIL. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

GBIL opened at $99.69 on Friday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.56 and a fifty-two week high of $100.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.86.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.