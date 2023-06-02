Haverford Trust Co Sells 1,920 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Haverford Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1,491.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BAC. UBS Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.77.

Bank of America Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of BAC opened at $28.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.38 and a 200 day moving average of $32.02. The firm has a market cap of $224.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.