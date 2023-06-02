Haverford Trust Co Sells 1,039 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Haverford Trust Co cut its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $97.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.17. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.48 and a fifty-two week high of $105.75.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.2316 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

