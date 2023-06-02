Haverford Trust Co Purchases Shares of 1,558 The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Haverford Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $491,589,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 76.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,162,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,885,000 after purchasing an additional 502,558 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 78.8% in the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 808,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,479,000 after purchasing an additional 356,081 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 90.2% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 708,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,069,000 after purchasing an additional 336,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 80.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 751,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,706,000 after buying an additional 334,577 shares during the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 1.5 %

EL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.38.

NYSE:EL opened at $185.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.03. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.02 and a 1 year high of $284.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $224.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.74.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.71%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.