Haverford Trust Co Purchases 156 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 887.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 35.7% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE MTB opened at $123.25 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $109.36 and a 1 year high of $193.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.71 and its 200 day moving average is $140.32.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.03. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on MTB. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $212.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.74.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In related news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

