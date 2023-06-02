Haverford Trust Co Increases Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Haverford Trust Co grew its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Booking were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,044,000 after acquiring an additional 17,432 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Booking by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Booking by 7.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total value of $1,036,375.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,949 shares in the company, valued at $104,241,947.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $1,330,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,070,710.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total value of $1,036,375.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,241,947.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,697 shares of company stock worth $9,543,636 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Argus increased their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet cut Booking from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Booking in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,753.25.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,550.00 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $2,786.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,627.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,384.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The company has a market cap of $94.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.34.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. Booking’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.