Harvest Finance (FARM) Trading Up 2% This Week

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One Harvest Finance token can currently be bought for about $27.36 or 0.00102020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $18.64 million and approximately $189,498.81 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Harvest Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Harvest Finance Token Profile

Harvest Finance’s launch date was July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.

FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

Harvest Finance Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Harvest Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harvest Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.