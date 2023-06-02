Harbor Spring Capital LLC Buys Shares of 61,239 Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Harbor Spring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 61,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,060,000. Masimo makes up about 3.4% of Harbor Spring Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MASI. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Masimo by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Masimo by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,049,000 after acquiring an additional 11,543 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Masimo by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,977,000 after buying an additional 8,501 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Masimo by 1,011.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Masimo by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $695,050,000 after buying an additional 71,918 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MASI. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $192.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Masimo from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.88.

Masimo Stock Performance

MASI traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,235. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 75.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.09 and its 200-day moving average is $165.28. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $108.89 and a 52 week high of $198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.87 million. Masimo had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The business’s revenue was up 85.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Masimo

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 6,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.16 per share, with a total value of $1,000,323.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,529,203.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masimo Profile

(Get Rating)

Masimo Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions. Its products include remote patient monitoring, connectivity, and hospital automation solutions, including Masimo Patient SafetyNet, Masimo Patient SafetyNet Surveillance, Masimo SafetyNet, Masimo SafetyNet-Open, Replica, Iris, MyView, UniView, Uniview: 60, Trace, Masimo Sleep, Centroid, and Bridge.

Featured Articles

