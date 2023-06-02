Happiness Development Group (NASDAQ:HAPP) Trading Up 0.5%

Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.98 and last traded at $2.97. Approximately 3,302 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 14,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.96.

Happiness Development Group Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $20.52 million, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day moving average of $4.30.

Get Happiness Development Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Happiness Development Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Happiness Development Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP – Get Rating) by 105.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 778,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399,401 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.44% of Happiness Development Group worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.22% of the company’s stock.

About Happiness Development Group

Happiness Development Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powders, cordyceps mycelia, Ejiao products, American ginseng products, other traditional Chinese herbal and animal extracts, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Happiness Development Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Happiness Development Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.