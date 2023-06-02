Hannan Metals (CVE:HAN) Shares Up 6.1%

Hannan Metals Ltd. (CVE:HAN – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 23,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 35,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Hannan Metals Stock Up 6.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.55 million, a P/E ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.29.

About Hannan Metals

Hannan Metals Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Ireland and Peru. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, zinc, and lead deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned the San Martin project covering an area of 65,600 hectares located to the northwest of Tarapoto, Peru.

