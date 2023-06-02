H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.67.

HNNMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Danske upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

HNNMY stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.57. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $3.00.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HNNMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia and Oceania, Europe and Africa, and North and South America.

