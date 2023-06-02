GXChain Hits One Day Trading Volume of $486.01 (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. GXChain has a total market cap of $28.50 million and approximately $486.01 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00001414 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GXChain has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00009559 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003316 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003054 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003122 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000028 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

