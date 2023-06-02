Gusbourne (LON:GUS) Shares Down 2.9%

Gusbourne PLC (LON:GUS – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 67 ($0.83) and last traded at GBX 68 ($0.84). Approximately 4,094 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 9,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70 ($0.87).

Gusbourne Trading Down 2.9 %

The stock has a market cap of £41.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1,360.00 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.10, a current ratio of 10.48 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 70.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 71.11.

Gusbourne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gusbourne PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells English sparkling wines in the United Kingdom. The company has 231 acres of vineyards in Kent and West Sussex. Gusbourne PLC was formerly known as Shellproof Plc and changed its name to Gusbourne PLC in September 2013. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Ashford, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gusbourne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gusbourne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.