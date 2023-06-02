GSA Capital Partners LLP Trims Position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its position in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,808 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Delek US were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Delek US by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,986,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,762,000 after purchasing an additional 288,017 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,446,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,686,000 after acquiring an additional 376,508 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,849,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,946,000 after acquiring an additional 303,020 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,580,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,908,000 after acquiring an additional 368,874 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,183,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Delek US in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Delek US from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.08.

Delek US Trading Down 2.8 %

Delek US stock opened at $21.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.44 and its 200-day moving average is $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.11. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $35.45. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.45.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.

Insider Activity at Delek US

In other news, CFO Reuven Spiegel acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $45,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,144.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Avigal Soreq purchased 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.63 per share, for a total transaction of $153,318.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,136,272. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Reuven Spiegel purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $45,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,144.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delek US Profile

(Get Rating)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

