GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 1,206 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,613 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,996,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625,329 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 9.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,158,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $437,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125,650 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,439,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982,742 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,756,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,515,000 after acquiring an additional 942,178 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,174,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,277,000 after acquiring an additional 900,846 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FNB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on F.N.B. in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.83.

Shares of FNB stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. F.N.B. Co. has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $14.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.06.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The company had revenue of $416.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.52 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 29.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

