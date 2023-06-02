GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 57,619 Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 57,619 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 30,175 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 6,500 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $98,670.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 237,727 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,695.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $98,670.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 237,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,695.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 42,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $892,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,466.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 125,300 shares of company stock worth $1,875,531 over the last three months. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $14.08 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $24.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.96 and a 200-day moving average of $17.53.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLF. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.53.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

See Also

