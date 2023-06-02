GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 39,621 Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNO. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 39.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 8,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. purchased 5,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $60,353.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. purchased 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $179,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,470. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. purchased 5,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $60,353.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 25,341 shares of company stock valued at $285,033 in the last 90 days. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VNO. Piper Sandler cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $13.37 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $34.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.37.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.61). Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $445.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Vornado Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

