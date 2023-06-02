GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 130,079 Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 130,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.54% of Conn’s as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 234.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 26,280 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 73,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 10,940 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 84,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Conn’s from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of CONN stock opened at $4.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Conn’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $12.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.54.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.17). Conn’s had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a negative return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $284.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Conn’s, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of home goods and related services. Its products include furniture, appliances, and consumer electronics. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market, and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

