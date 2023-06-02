GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $885,000 in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 33,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCTR. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,704,000. Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 82,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 331,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,249,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,513,000 after acquiring an additional 236,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Victory Capital Stock Up 1.3 %

Victory Capital stock opened at $31.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.12. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $34.01.

Victory Capital Dividend Announcement

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $201.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 36.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VCTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Victory Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Victory Capital from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.89.

About Victory Capital

(Get Rating)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.