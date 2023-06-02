GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $924,000 Stock Holdings in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.14% of Barrett Business Services worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $858,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,361,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Barrett Business Services Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $84.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.54 million, a PE ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.35. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.93 and a twelve month high of $100.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.28.

Barrett Business Services Announces Dividend

Barrett Business Services ( NASDAQ:BBSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 27.42%. Analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on BBSI. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Barrett Business Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employers, and staffing and recruiting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.