GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $833,000 Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 63.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,465 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,448 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Western Union were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WU. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 7,000.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Union alerts:

Western Union Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $11.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.79. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $17.98.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. Western Union had a return on equity of 128.52% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Western Union’s payout ratio is 47.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Western Union from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.70.

About Western Union

(Get Rating)

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.