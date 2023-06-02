Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ GGAL traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.09. 337,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,250. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.12. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Financiero Galicia

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GGAL. INCA Investments LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 3,086,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,331,000 after purchasing an additional 779,545 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 318.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 628,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after acquiring an additional 478,516 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,323,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,162,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.