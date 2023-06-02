Grove Collaborative Stock Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, June 6th (NYSE:GROV)

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating)’s stock is set to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, June 6th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, June 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, June 6th.

Grove Collaborative Stock Performance

Shares of GROV stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.35. Grove Collaborative has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $72.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.80.

Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $74.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.80 million. Grove Collaborative had a negative net margin of 17.65% and a negative return on equity of 423.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grove Collaborative

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Grove Collaborative in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Grove Collaborative by 34.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Grove Collaborative by 26.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 641,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 134,390 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Grove Collaborative in the first quarter worth about $48,000. StepStone Group LP bought a new position in shares of Grove Collaborative in the first quarter worth about $830,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Grove Collaborative in the first quarter worth about $79,000. 46.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grove Collaborative Company Profile

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides cleaning essentials, such as kitchen and bathroom cleaning products, household cleaners, hand and dish soaps, paper products, and laundry care products; home and pantry products, including home fragrances, bedding and bath products, cookware and dinnerware, and pest control products, as well as trash, recycling, and compost bags; and clean beauty, haircare, skincare, oral care, period care, and kids and personal care products.

