Grizzly Discoveries (CVE:GZD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.07

Grizzly Discoveries Inc. (CVE:GZD – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 44320 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Grizzly Discoveries Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$11.33 million, a PE ratio of -22.50 and a beta of -0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.09.

Grizzly Discoveries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grizzly Discoveries Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and cobalt deposits. It holds interests in Greenwood Project covering approximately 180,000 contiguous acres; and a 100% interest in Robocop property comprising of five mineral claims that covers an area of 5,864 acres located in southeastern British Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grizzly Discoveries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grizzly Discoveries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.