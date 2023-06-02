Grin Trading 20.7% Lower This Week (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Grin has a market capitalization of $3.73 million and approximately $561,585.77 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Grin has traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0380 or 0.00000140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27,184.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.86 or 0.00349039 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00013264 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.98 or 0.00537128 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00066847 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.81 or 0.00422444 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003673 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

