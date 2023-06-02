Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Gap Up to $8.34

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.34, but opened at $8.90. Grifols shares last traded at $8.88, with a volume of 45,725 shares traded.
A number of research firms have recently commented on GRFS. Barclays raised shares of Grifols from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. AlphaValue raised shares of Grifols to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Grifols from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grifols in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Grifols has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.52.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.
Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.
