Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Gap Up to $8.34

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.34, but opened at $8.90. Grifols shares last traded at $8.88, with a volume of 45,725 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on GRFS. Barclays raised shares of Grifols from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. AlphaValue raised shares of Grifols to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Grifols from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grifols in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Grifols has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.52.

Get Grifols alerts:

Grifols Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grifols

Grifols Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Grifols by 153.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Grifols by 2,512.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Grifols during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Grifols by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. purchased a new stake in Grifols during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.