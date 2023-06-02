Gray Wealth Management Inc. Sells 76 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Gray Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,018 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boeing Price Performance

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing stock traded up $4.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $212.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,345,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,769,556. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.56. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.