Gray Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,071 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Gray Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $871,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 417.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the period. Barings LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 286,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,657,000 after purchasing an additional 116,512 shares during the period. Boxwood Ventures Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,257,000. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 54,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.82. 521,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,951,467. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $76.80 and a 1-year high of $94.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

