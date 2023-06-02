Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.92

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:GTE)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$6.92 and last traded at C$6.99, with a volume of 33492 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.17.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$9.93 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.75. The company has a market cap of C$261.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.72.

Gran Tierra Energy ( TSE:GTE Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The company had revenue of C$194.99 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Gran Tierra Energy Inc. will post 3.1718062 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

