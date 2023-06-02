Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR) Shares Bought by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 101,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.8% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 16,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 58.9% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 18,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GCOR opened at $41.75 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $39.47 and a 52 week high of $44.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.85.

The Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (GCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Goldman Sachs US Broad Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade taxable bond index which screens securities for fundamental criteria. GCOR was launched on Sep 8, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

