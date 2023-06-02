Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 125,342 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 135% from the previous session’s volume of 53,448 shares.The stock last traded at $45.01 and had previously closed at $45.15.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.40 and a 200 day moving average of $45.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 166.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 454,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,638,000 after purchasing an additional 283,759 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 173.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 356,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,304,000 after purchasing an additional 226,172 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,125,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,540,000 after purchasing an additional 166,491 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 280.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,196,000 after buying an additional 164,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,339.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 134,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after buying an additional 124,938 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

