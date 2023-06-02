Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GOGL. Pareto Securities upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

Golden Ocean Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of GOGL opened at $7.17 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Golden Ocean Group has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $16.46. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.24.

Golden Ocean Group Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Ocean Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 51,771 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 32,692 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,057,586 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,070,000 after acquiring an additional 555,441 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter valued at $501,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,364 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 10,683 shares in the last quarter. 37.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golden Ocean Group

(Get Rating)

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. It manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.