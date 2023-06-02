Golden Falcon Acquisition (NYSE:GFX) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.15 and last traded at $10.15. Approximately 20,102 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 21,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

Golden Falcon Acquisition Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average of $10.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Falcon Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Golden Falcon Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mangrove Partners bought a new position in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $189,000. DLD Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 46,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $1,144,000. Institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Falcon Acquisition

Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

