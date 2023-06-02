GMS (NYSE:GMS) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of GMS from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GMS currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.00.

GMS opened at $63.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.84. GMS has a twelve month low of $36.10 and a twelve month high of $67.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GMS will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $52,122.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,060,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John J. Gavin sold 9,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $594,064.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,846.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $52,122.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,240 shares in the company, valued at $4,060,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,018 shares of company stock worth $784,983. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in GMS by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in GMS by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in GMS by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in GMS by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in GMS by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

