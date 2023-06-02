GlobalData (LON:DATA) Shares Down 0.7%

GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,310 ($16.19) and last traded at GBX 1,330 ($16.44). 9,048 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 78,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,340 ($16.56).

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 649.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,115.38, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,257.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,244.54.

GlobalData Plc provides business information in the form of proprietary data, analytics, and insights in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance advertising services. It serves aerospace, defense, and security; apparel; automotive; banking and payments; construction; consumer; foodservices; healthcare; insurance; medical devices; mining; oil and gas; packaging; pharmaceutical; power; retail; technology; travel and tourism; and sport industries, as well as public sectors.

