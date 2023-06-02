Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Circle Wealth Management LLC

Circle Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,232 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.61. 694,845 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.84. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

