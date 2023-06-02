Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWRS) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 15th

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

Global Water Resources has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Global Water Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 103.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Global Water Resources to earn $0.29 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 103.4%.

Global Water Resources Stock Performance

Global Water Resources stock opened at $12.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.73. Global Water Resources has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Global Water Resources ( NASDAQ:GWRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 million. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 14.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Water Resources will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GWRS. TheStreet cut Global Water Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Andrew M. Cohn bought 2,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.13 per share, with a total value of $28,651.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,080,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,232,971.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 5,835 shares of company stock worth $66,680 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 54.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Water Resources

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWRS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Global Water Resources by 160.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Global Water Resources by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 47.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Global Water Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 59.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.25% of the company’s stock.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

