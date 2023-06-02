Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Shares Gap Down to $1.68

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.68, but opened at $1.63. Ginkgo Bioworks shares last traded at $1.55, with a volume of 6,912,409 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $3.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Friday. William Blair lowered Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.10.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Down 7.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $98.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.41 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 97.13% and a negative net margin of 440.87%. Equities research analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, Director Shyam Sankar purchased 400,000 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $512,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,731,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,798.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Shyam Sankar bought 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $512,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,731,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,798.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $44,803.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,616,994 shares in the company, valued at $16,204,222.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 762,604 shares of company stock worth $1,038,501. Corporate insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNA. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

(Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.