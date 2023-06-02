Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,601,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 29,646 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.00% of MSCI worth $743,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MSCI by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,839,566,000 after acquiring an additional 176,893 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MSCI by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,328,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,404,082,000 after acquiring an additional 25,088 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of MSCI by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,624,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $685,172,000 after acquiring an additional 116,521 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of MSCI by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,492,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $629,314,000 after acquiring an additional 703,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in shares of MSCI by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,281,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,702,000 after acquiring an additional 13,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI stock traded up $4.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $471.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,818. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $379.63 and a 12-month high of $572.50. The company has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $501.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $508.48.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $592.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.92 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.49% and a net margin of 38.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on MSCI from $549.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSCI in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on MSCI from $611.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.50.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

