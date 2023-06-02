Geode Capital Management LLC Has $667.35 Million Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,747,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,867 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $667,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Sysco stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.50. 177,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,414,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $69.22 and a 1-year high of $88.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The company had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.27.

About Sysco

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.