Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 78,777 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,411,585 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,777 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.04% of Motorola Solutions worth $877,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,651,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,281,573,000 after buying an additional 599,327 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,158,494 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,608,781,000 after buying an additional 22,604 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 32.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,775,220 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $621,567,000 after buying an additional 678,694 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 18.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,657,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $371,318,000 after buying an additional 264,011 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 149.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,583,272 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $354,605,000 after buying an additional 947,497 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total transaction of $2,361,411.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,773.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total value of $2,361,411.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,773.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total transaction of $14,556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,738,252.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,167 shares of company stock worth $32,403,063 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MSI traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $281.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.88. The stock has a market cap of $47.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.94. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.18 and a 12 month high of $299.43.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1,549.95% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSI. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.67.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Further Reading

