Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,497,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,775 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.10% of Microchip Technology worth $806,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCHP. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $193,450.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 0.8 %

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $76.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,803,017. The company has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.43. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $54.33 and a 52 week high of $87.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.383 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.11.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

