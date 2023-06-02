Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALF) Shares Down 10.2%

Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALF – Get Rating) fell 10.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.52. 125 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

Genting Malaysia Berhad Trading Down 10.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.59.

About Genting Malaysia Berhad

Genting Malaysia Bhd. engages in the provision of casinos, leisure, and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Leisure and Hospitality, Properties, and Investment and Others. The Leisure and Hospitality segment comprises resort activities including gaming, hotels, food and beverage, theme parks, retail, entertainment attractions, tours and travel related services, and other supporting services.

